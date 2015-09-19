Calendar » Coastal Cleanup

September 19, 2015 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Be part of the Solution! Coastal Cleanup Day is on Saturday, September 19th, 9:00am-1200pm. With more than 30 sites to choose from, isn't it time to show your favorite beach or creek some love?

Coastal Cleanup Day a great way to celebrate and give thanks to the beaches that make Santa Barbara County such an amazing place to live. Last year volunteers removed over 4500 lbs. of waste from Santa Barbara County waterways in just 3 hours. Volunteers of all ages can participate at any of the cleanup sites. Bring your own reusable gloves, bags or buckets to reduce waste.

Learn more at www.sbprojectcleanwater.org/ccd or call Mariana Cruz (805) 884-0459x16. Invite your friends to attend on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SBCoast.