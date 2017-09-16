Coastal Cleanup Day 2017
September 16, 2017 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Help turn the tide on marine debris! Become part of the solution to plastic pollution at Coastal Cleanup Day Saturday, September 16, 9 to noon. Get outside, enjoy nature, and clean up our beaches and waterways. You can become an ocean hero, by picking up marine debris that threatens ocean life.
Volunteer at your favorite beach on September 16! Sign up and learn more at ExploreEcology.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management, the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Goleta
- Starts: September 16, 2017 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: O
- Location: Beaches in Santa Barbara County
- Website: https://exploreecology.org/coastal-cleanup-day/
