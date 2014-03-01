Calendar » Coastal Housing Partnership’s 3rd Annual Home Buying Fair

March 1, 2014 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Coastal Housing Partnership’s 3rd Annual Home Buying Fair offers potential home buyers a unique one-stop shopping opportunity. Whether you are a first time home buyer, a move-up buyer or just thinking about buying a home, this fair is for you. It is designed to give you the tools to help navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market. Exhibitor booths will include local real estate agents, lenders, home inspection firms, and residential builders. Free mini-seminars will be presented throughout the day on key aspects of the home buying process and local market conditions.

Hours: 10 am – 3 pm

Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds

Admission: Free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership members; $5 for adults; children under 18 are free

Parking: Free

Contact: Julia at (805) 969-1025; [email protected]

For more information visit: www.CoastalHousing.org