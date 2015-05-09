Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Coastal Housing Partnership’s 4th Annual Home Buying Fair

May 9, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Santa Barbara and Ventura County home buyers can’t afford to miss Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fair May 9th, 2015 from 10am-3pm.

Coastal Housing Partnership's Home Buying Fair is your path to home ownership! The fair is a unique one-stop shopping opportunity for home buyers.

Learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market

First time home buyer? Move-up buyer? Getting back into the market?

If buying a home is in your future, then this is an event you can’t afford to miss.

--Interview potential members of your home buying team
--Attend mini home buying seminars
--Get the tools and resources to be successful in today’s real estate market

Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort

$5 for adults (children under 18 are free); the event is FREE for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership members

Coastal Housing Partnership
805-969-1025

 

