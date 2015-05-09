Calendar » Coastal Housing Partnership’s 4th Annual Home Buying Fair

May 9, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Santa Barbara and Ventura County home buyers can’t afford to miss Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fair May 9th, 2015 from 10am-3pm.

Coastal Housing Partnership's Home Buying Fair is your path to home ownership! The fair is a unique one-stop shopping opportunity for home buyers.



Learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market



First time home buyer? Move-up buyer? Getting back into the market?



If buying a home is in your future, then this is an event you can’t afford to miss.



--Interview potential members of your home buying team

--Attend mini home buying seminars

--Get the tools and resources to be successful in today’s real estate market



Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort



$5 for adults (children under 18 are free); the event is FREE for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership members

Coastal Housing Partnership

Contact Us

805-969-1025