Coastal Housing Partnership’s 4th Annual Home Buying Fair
Santa Barbara and Ventura County home buyers can’t afford to miss Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fair May 9th, 2015 from 10am-3pm.
Coastal Housing Partnership's Home Buying Fair is your path to home ownership! The fair is a unique one-stop shopping opportunity for home buyers.
Learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market
First time home buyer? Move-up buyer? Getting back into the market?
If buying a home is in your future, then this is an event you can’t afford to miss.
--Interview potential members of your home buying team
--Attend mini home buying seminars
--Get the tools and resources to be successful in today’s real estate market
Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort
$5 for adults (children under 18 are free); the event is FREE for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership members
Coastal Housing Partnership
Contact Us
805-969-1025
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 9, 2015 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort
- Website: http://www.coastalhousing.org/home-buying-fair/