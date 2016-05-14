Coastal Housing Partnership’s 5th Annual Home Buying Fair
May 14, 2016 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
The Home Buying Fair is a one-stop shop for potential home buyers to access valuable tools, resources and information on how to navigate the home buying process and get on their path to home ownership. This event is designed for first time home buyers, move-up buyers, buyers interested in getting back into the market or for anyone just thinking about buying a home.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CoastalHousing
- Starts: May 14, 2016 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership Member Employers or $5 per adult.
- Location: Ventura Beach Marriott
- Website: http://www.coastalhousing.org/blog/ventura-home-buying-fair-may-14th-2016/