Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Coastline Christian Academy Open House

January 22, 2015 from 8:00 am

Coastline Christian Academy invites parents exploring K - 8th grade schools for Fall 2015 to the school's Open House on Thursday, January 22nd, from 8:00 - 10:00 am.  The school is located at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue).

After a brief registration, guests will join the morning chapel program at 8:10 am, followed by a tour of all classrooms and grounds, then a reception with Principal Mary Osgood.  Parents will learn about the school curriculum, and have the opportunity to ask questions and talk with current Coastline parents.

Please pre-register by calling the school at (805) 967-5834.  Walk-ins are also welcome!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Geri Su
  • Starts: January 22, 2015 8:00 am
  • Location: 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, 93117
 
 
 