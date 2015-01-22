Calendar » Coastline Christian Academy Open House

January 22, 2015 from 8:00 am

Coastline Christian Academy invites parents exploring K - 8th grade schools for Fall 2015 to the school's Open House on Thursday, January 22nd, from 8:00 - 10:00 am. The school is located at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue).



After a brief registration, guests will join the morning chapel program at 8:10 am, followed by a tour of all classrooms and grounds, then a reception with Principal Mary Osgood. Parents will learn about the school curriculum, and have the opportunity to ask questions and talk with current Coastline parents.



Please pre-register by calling the school at (805) 967-5834. Walk-ins are also welcome!