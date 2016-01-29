Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Coastline Christian Academy Open House

January 29, 2016 from 8:00am - 10:00am

You are invited to our 2016 Open House! Parents and children are welcome (childcare provided). 

Join us for morning chapel, a tour of our K-8th grade campus, and a Q&A reception. You will also meet with current Coastline parents. 

Coastline Christian Academy is pleased offer:

  • Daily chapel
  • Dedicated teachers
  • Nurturing environment
  • Moral and academic excellence
  • Small class size
  • Affordable tuition

 

