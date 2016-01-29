Coastline Christian Academy Open House
January 29, 2016 from 8:00am - 10:00am
You are invited to our 2016 Open House! Parents and children are welcome (childcare provided).
Join us for morning chapel, a tour of our K-8th grade campus, and a Q&A reception. You will also meet with current Coastline parents.
Coastline Christian Academy is pleased offer:
- Daily chapel
- Dedicated teachers
- Nurturing environment
- Moral and academic excellence
- Small class size
- Affordable tuition
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Coastline.Christian
- Starts: January 29, 2016 8:00am - 10:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.coastlinechristianacademy.com/