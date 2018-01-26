Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:53 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Coastline Christian Academy Open House

January 26, 2018 from 8:00am - 10:30am
Visit Coastline Christian Academy and discover affordable Christian education for your K-8 student! Experience Chapel, classes, our nurturing staff, and more! Childcare is provided.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Coastline Christian Academy
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 5950 Cathedral Oaks Rd, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://www.coastlinechristianacademy.com/
