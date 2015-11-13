Calendar » Coat Drive to keep Community Members Warm this Winter-Through December 5

November 13, 2015 from ongoing through December 5th

Coat Drive to help keep community members warm this winter

Sasha Ablitt, owner of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, and Trudi Carey, president of the Carey Group of Santa Barbara, are coordinating a “coat drive” with the One Warm Coat nonprofit organization. Now through Dec. 5, community members are asked to donate any extra coats in their closets. The donated coats will be distributed to the needy. The drop-off location is Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, 14 W. Gutierrez St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday. If necessary, Ablitt’s will launder and distribute the coats. For more information on the “coat drive,” including organizations that would like to request warm coats and/or blankets, call Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers at (805) 963-6677. For more information on the One Warm Coat project, visit www.onewarmcoat.org.

