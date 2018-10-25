Cocktails for a Cause: Pink Sunset Soiree
October 25, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Please join our community fundraising event for the Breast Cancer Resource Center. All ticket proceeds will go to the BCRC and will include a sample of featured cocktails from participating local bars and small bites form Finch & Fork.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
- Starts: October 25, 2018 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Price: $80.00 in advance $100.00 at the door
- Location: Kimpton Canary Hotel-31 West Carrillo St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: www.bcrcb.org