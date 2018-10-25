Thursday, October 25 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Cocktails for a Cause: Pink Sunset Soiree

October 25, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Please join our community fundraising event for the Breast Cancer Resource Center.  All ticket proceeds will go to the BCRC and will include a sample of featured cocktails from participating local bars and small bites form Finch & Fork.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
  • Starts: October 25, 2018 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Price: $80.00 in advance $100.00 at the door
  • Location: Kimpton Canary Hotel-31 West Carrillo St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: www.bcrcb.org
 
 
 