Calendar » Cocktails with a Curator: Swimming with the Sirenians

October 11, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join us as we take a close look at the discovery, excavation, and preservation of the first sea cow fossil discovered on the California Channel Islands.

Hear from the Museum’s Dibblee Collection Manager of Earth Science Dr. Jonathan Hoffman, as he fills in the story of these ancient inhabitants of the Pacific Coast.

Savor a taste of the sea with light bites provided by Bluewater Grill and Pete Clements Catering. Enjoy specialty themed cocktails, Brander wine, and a fun adult-craft.

Ticket Price: $35 Members, $40 Non-Members

FREE for Naturalist level ($150) and above Members. Reservations required for Members of the Naturalist level and above. To join or increase your membership level, contact 805-682-4711 ext. 114 or [email protected]

Guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID.

Guests must park at the Chase Palm Park parking lot. A free shuttle will take you to the Sea Center.

This event is generously sponsored by American Riviera Bank.