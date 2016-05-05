Calendar » CODE: DEBUGGING THE GENDER GAP

May 5, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Expert voices from the worlds of tech, psychology, science, and education are intercut in this inspirational documentary, which examines why girls and people of color are not seeking opportunities in the rapidly growing computer science job sector. Code explores how cultural mindsets, stereotypes, educational hurdles and sexism all play roles in the national crisis that will see one million unfilled software engineering jobs in the U.S. by 2020.

The screening will be followed by an expert panel discussion with Robin Hauser Reynolds (Director/Producer), Cornelia Davis (Director of Platform Engineering in the Cloud Foundry team at Pivotal), Maria Charles (Professor and Chair of the Sociology Department, Area Director for Sex and Gender research at the Broom Center for Demography and Affiliated Professor of Feminist Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara), Karen K. Myers (Associate Professor in the Department of Communication and Associate Dean in the Graduate Division at the University of California, Santa Barbara) and Amr El Abbadi (Professor in the Computer Science Department, University of California, Santa Barbara.) Cynthia Stohl, Professor in the Department of Communication and Director of CITS, University of California, Santa Barbara will be the moderator.