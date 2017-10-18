Cody Simpson w/ Bay Ledges
October 18, 2017 from 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Bay Ledges opens for Cody Simpson and the Tide
The glitchy indie-pop group, led by siblings Zach & Georgina Hurd, just released the new EP, FOUNTAIN TROPICAL, on S-Curve Records, featuring their Spotify hit song, "Safe". In addition to the success at Spotify, the song was selected a "Today's Top Tune" at KCRW.
Listen to Bay Ledges' new EP, FOUNTAIN TROPICAL
Watch "SAFE"
Event Details
- Price: $15
- Location: Velvet Jones
- Website: http://www.velvet-jones.com/calendar/