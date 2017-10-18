Calendar » Cody Simpson w/ Bay Ledges

October 18, 2017 from 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Bay Ledges opens for Cody Simpson and the Tide

The glitchy indie-pop group, led by siblings Zach & Georgina Hurd, just released the new EP, FOUNTAIN TROPICAL, on S-Curve Records, featuring their Spotify hit song, "Safe". In addition to the success at Spotify, the song was selected a "Today's Top Tune" at KCRW.



Listen to Bay Ledges' new EP, FOUNTAIN TROPICAL

Watch "SAFE"

