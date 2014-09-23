Calendar » Coffee with a Cop

September 23, 2014 from 9:00am - 11:00am

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites you to have Coffee With A Cop.

Please join us for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different coffee shop venues throughout the city. No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara Police Officer about anything that may concern you.

Our last event on Coast Village Road brought residents, community leaders, and representatives from the Police Department together to discuss quality of life issues and to exchange ideas. This time we’ll be downtown.

Tuesday, September 23, 2014

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Roasting Company, 321 Motor Way

Please contact the Beat Coordinator Unit with any questions; (805) 897-2407.