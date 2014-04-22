Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Coffee With A Cop 4/22/14

April 22, 2014 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invite you to have Coffee With A Cop. 


Please join representatives from both agencies for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different venues throughout the city.  No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara Police Officer or Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputy about anything that may concern you.  This time we’ll be on Coast Village Road in Montecito.


• Tuesday, April 22, 2014
• 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
• Starbucks Coffee, 1046-A Coast Village Road


Please contact the SBPD Beat Coordinator Unit with any questions; (805) 897-2407.

 

