Calendar » Coffee With A Cop 4/22/14

April 22, 2014 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invite you to have Coffee With A Cop.



Please join representatives from both agencies for the next in a continuing series of informal community meetings that take place at different venues throughout the city. No agendas or guest speakers, just an opportunity to sit and talk to a Santa Barbara Police Officer or Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputy about anything that may concern you. This time we’ll be on Coast Village Road in Montecito.



• Tuesday, April 22, 2014

• 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

• Starbucks Coffee, 1046-A Coast Village Road



Please contact the SBPD Beat Coordinator Unit with any questions; (805) 897-2407.