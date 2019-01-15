Calendar » Coffee with the Head of School: Tuesday, January 15, 2019

January 15, 2019 from 9 AM - 10 or 10:30 AM

Prospective Montessori Center School parents are invited to join Head of School Melanie Jacobs for coffee and conversation at the home of one of our MCS families.

For more than 50 years Montessori Center School has offered a rich Montessori education to children ages 18 months to 6th grade throughout the Santa Barbara area. MCS is located in a spacious garden campus with a low student to teacher ratio, experienced, credentialed teachers, fully equipped classrooms, a library, Spanish classroom, music and art studios, performing arts and auditorium space, on-site after-school care classroom, outdoor learning environments and expansive green spaces.

Join us on Tuesday, January 15th at 9 am and let us show you how Montessori Center School can benefit your child’s academic and personal development. For location, details and to RSVP please call 805-683-9383.