Coleman Barks & David Darling
An Afternoon of Poetry and Music
Coleman Barks and David Darling, cello
Soul-Fury and Kindness: Rumi and Shams Tabriz, Their Friendship
“You that come to birth and bring the mysteries, your voice-thunder makes us very happy. Roar, lion of the heart, and tear me open!” – Rumi, translated by Coleman Barks
The 13th century Persian poet Jalal al-Din Rumi’s soulful love for his friend and teacher Shams Tabriz was so all-consuming that he composed more than 45,000 verses to honor the wandering mystic. “I am nothing but a head / set on the ground / as a gift for Shams,” declared the beloved visionary. Experience the ecstatic poetry of Rumi in a stirring performance featuring Coleman Barks, his celebrated translator, accompanied by Grammy-winning cellist David Darling.
- Starts: March 2, 2014 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Price: $20.00-$10.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
