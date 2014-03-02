Calendar » Coleman Barks & David Darling

March 2, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2872 or (805) 893-3535

Event Sponsors: Mary & Gary Becker

An Afternoon of Poetry and Music

Coleman Barks and David Darling, cello

Soul-Fury and Kindness: Rumi and Shams Tabriz, Their Friendship

“You that come to birth and bring the mysteries, your voice-thunder makes us very happy. Roar, lion of the heart, and tear me open!” – Rumi, translated by Coleman Barks

The 13th century Persian poet Jalal al-Din Rumi’s soulful love for his friend and teacher Shams Tabriz was so all-consuming that he composed more than 45,000 verses to honor the wandering mystic. “I am nothing but a head / set on the ground / as a gift for Shams,” declared the beloved visionary. Experience the ecstatic poetry of Rumi in a stirring performance featuring Coleman Barks, his celebrated translator, accompanied by Grammy-winning cellist David Darling.

