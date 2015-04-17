Calendar » Collective 2015

April 17, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

“Complex, intense, interesting, haunting, powerful and beautiful are only a few words to describe… ‘Collective’”

—The Channels

“…a dramatic choreographic statement.”

—CASA Magazine

“Collective…a fresh and serious sensibility…in a beautifully tethered evening”

—CASA Magazine

Local, national, and international choreographers converge for SBCC’s annual spring dance oncert,Collective, under artistic director Tracy R. Kofford. An eccentric evening of works presented by SBCC Dance, featuring choreography by SBCC faculty, student choreographers, danah bella DanceWorks, UCSB Student Company, the Los Olivos Dance Gallery, Thacher Dance Ensemble, and other Santa Barbara choreographic treasures. It’s an evening of dance not to be missed.

TIMES: Friday, April 17, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TIMES: Saturday, April 18, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $20 general in advance, $25 general at the door ($3 facility fee included)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.