Collective Collaborative

November 3, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

SBCC Dance presents an evening of dance that encompasses a wide variety of movement, dance styles and techniques. Nine dances companies and three studios come together from Santa Barbara and Northern/Southern California to perform together in a grand tour de force.

This is an evening of dance that you don’t want to miss.

Director of Dance SBCC: Tracy R. Kofford

With sponsorship from:
Santa Barbara County office of Arts and Culture

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Tracy R. Kofford, Santa Barbara County office of Arts and Culture
  • Starts: November 3, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $17.00 advance, $25.00 at door
  • Location: New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
  • Website: https://www.sbccdance.com/upcoming-events/
  • Sponsors: Tracy R. Kofford, Santa Barbara County office of Arts and Culture
 
 
 