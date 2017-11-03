Calendar » Collective Collaborative

November 3, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

SBCC Dance presents an evening of dance that encompasses a wide variety of movement, dance styles and techniques. Nine dances companies and three studios come together from Santa Barbara and Northern/Southern California to perform together in a grand tour de force.

This is an evening of dance that you don’t want to miss.

Director of Dance SBCC: Tracy R. Kofford

Santa Barbara County office of Arts and Culture