Collective Collaborative
SBCC Dance presents: Collective Collaborative, an evening of dance that encompasses a wide variety of movement, dance styles and techniques. Nine dances companies and three studios come together from Santa Barbara and Northern/Southern California to perform together in a grand tour de force.
This is an evening of dance that you don’t want to miss.
Guest companies: PGK, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, SpectorDance, SB Centre for Aerial Dance, LA Dance Moves, PDCLA, Moorpark College, Thacher, Shieldwall, SB Dance Arts, Jess Harper and Dancers, & SBCC Dance Company.
Director of Dance SBCC: Tracy R. Kofford
With sponsorship from:
Santa Barbara County office of Arts and Culture
Event Details
- Starts: November 4, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $17.00 advance, $25.00 at door
- Location: New Vic Theatre (map) 33 West Victoria Street Santa Barbara, CA, 93101 United States
- Website: https://www.sbccdance.com/upcoming-events/2017/11/3/collective-collaborative-2017
