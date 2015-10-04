Calendar » College Admission and Career Advisement Workshop

October 4, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

This workshop will cover college admission and career exploration. Some of the topics that will be addressed will be the following: general information about college admission, college admission timeline for 9-12 grade, and how to get into the college of your choice. There will also be a Q & A with Dr. Gina La Monica.

Dr. Gina La Monica has a Doctorate in Education from Pepperdine University and a Master’s Degree from USC with over 20 years of combined experience as a high school counselor, college professor, and university administrator.



