College Admission and Career Advisement Workshop
This workshop will cover college admission and career exploration. Some of the topics that will be addressed will be the following: general information about college admission, college admission timeline for 9-12 grade, and how to get into the college of your choice. There will also be a Q & A with Dr. Gina La Monica.
Dr. Gina La Monica has a Doctorate in Education from Pepperdine University and a Master’s Degree from USC with over 20 years of combined experience as a high school counselor, college professor, and university administrator.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Tennis Club
- Starts: October 4, 2015 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 2375 Foothill Road
- Website: http://nebula.wsimg.com/27c5bbffdcfab4f65f35ee3c180e202b?AccessKeyId=D682100F920081A1CF9E&disposition=0&alloworigin=1
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Tennis Club