College Night Out at Paseo Nuevo

September 25, 2018 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm
Tag your dorm roomies, you won't want to miss it! FREE FOOD, FREE SILENT DISCO, FREE BEAUTY BARS + GAMES, GIVEAWAYS, + MUCH MORE!
FREE with any local student ID. RSVP now on the Facebook Event for up to date information and weekly COUNTDOWN + GIVEAWAYS!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Paseo Nuevo shops & Restaurants
  • Starts: September 25, 2018 4:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: Free with local student ID
  • Location: Paseo Nuevo shops & Restaurants
  • Website: www.shoppaseonuevo.com/events
  • Sponsors: Paseo Nuevo shops & Restaurants
 
 
 