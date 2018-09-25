College Night Out at Paseo Nuevo
September 25, 2018 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm
Tag your dorm roomies, you won't want to miss it! FREE FOOD, FREE SILENT DISCO, FREE BEAUTY BARS + GAMES, GIVEAWAYS, + MUCH MORE!
FREE with any local student ID. RSVP now on the Facebook Event for up to date information and weekly COUNTDOWN + GIVEAWAYS!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Paseo Nuevo shops & Restaurants
- Starts: September 25, 2018 4:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Free with local student ID
- Location: Paseo Nuevo shops & Restaurants
- Website: www.shoppaseonuevo.com/events
- Sponsors: Paseo Nuevo shops & Restaurants