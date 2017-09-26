College Night Out! Museum After Hours
September 26, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
MCASB welcomes Santa Barbara students as part of Paseo Nuevo College Night Out! Explore the exhibition Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art from 1960 – Present , listen to contemporary Latin-American sounds, sip signature mocktails, and engage in art activities.
Free admission.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 26, 2017 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
- Website: https://www.mcasantabarbara.org/?event=college-night-out-museum-after-hours&event_date=2017-09-26