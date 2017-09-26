Calendar » College Night Out! Museum After Hours

September 26, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

MCASB welcomes Santa Barbara students as part of Paseo Nuevo College Night Out! Explore the exhibition Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art from 1960 – Present , listen to contemporary Latin-American sounds, sip signature mocktails, and engage in art activities.

Free admission.