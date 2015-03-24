Calendar » Colon Cancer Awareness Open House

March 24, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

In observance to Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Santa Barbara Surgery Center invites you to our OPEN HOUSE

Learn more about Colon Health and Colon Cancer with SBSC Physicians Members.

All are welcome to tour the center and meet the team, enjoy great food, and more!

Call (805) 569-3226 for more information!