Colon Cancer Awareness Open House
March 24, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
In observance to Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Santa Barbara Surgery Center invites you to our OPEN HOUSE
Learn more about Colon Health and Colon Cancer with SBSC Physicians Members.
All are welcome to tour the center and meet the team, enjoy great food, and more!
Call (805) 569-3226 for more information!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 24, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 3045 De La Vina St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://sbsci.com/