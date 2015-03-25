Colon Cancer Informational and Screening Event
Join us Wednesday, March 25 for an informational evening about preventing colon cancer. The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Learn about demystifying the colon cancer screening process with local gastroenterologist, Dr. Thomas Aguirre. There will also be an informative presentation on how nutrition can help prevent colon cancer with Sarah Washburn, MS, RD, CSO of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.
For more information, please call toll free: 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-3955)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, Sansum Clinic, Cottage Health System
- Starts: March 25, 2015 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Endoscopy Lab, Bath Street Entrance
