February 13, 2016 from 8:00pm

A Valentine Dance Show. Benefit for Arts without Limits Non-Profit.

A Unique Event With Flavors and Songs From Italy and Spain weaved with hot Argentine Tango, Latin, Ballroom Dancing and Contemporary dancing. Colors of Love is a Dance Show featuring Professional Dancers an International Star Tenor Eduardo Villa. They blend their unique colors together into a beautiful expression of love.

TIMES: Saturday, February 13, at 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $30 General (in advance), $35 General (at the door)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)