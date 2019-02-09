Calendar » Colors of Love

February 9, 2019 from 8:00 PM

TRANSFORM THROUGH ARTS THEATER PRESENTS

COLORS OF LOVE

Join us for unforgettable celebration of love with dancers and singers ranging from Burlesque, Latin, Samba, Belly Dance and Argentine Tango Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at Center Stage Theater

Colors of Love is a Valentine Dance Show that features professional dancers and singers, together they blend their unique talents into powerful expression of various aspects of love.

You will experience mystery, vivacious energy, tender sensuality, exquisite beauty, infectious passion, being evoked and transformed into a new sense of aliveness.

Indulge your senses, heart and ears with delicious magic of dance and live music in a style of contemporary soulful love songs sung by fabulous Kanga LaVrado.

Featured musicians of this year are pianist Forrest Leichtberg and George Friendenthal.

Also show is a benefit for non profit Arts without limits.

TIMES: Saturday, February 9 at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $35 General (in advance), $40 General (at the door), $25 Student (With student ID)



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408