Colors of the Season
December 19, 2017 from 5:30pm
Inspire Dance SB presents
Colors of the Season
TIMES: Tuesday, December 19 at 5:30 P.M.
TICKETS: $10 general
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Inspire Dance SB
- Starts: December 19, 2017 5:30pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: https://centerstagetheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S37000005CQYpEAO
- Sponsors: Inspire Dance SB