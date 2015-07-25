Colossal Fossil Festival
July 25, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
A family festival celebrating colossal creatures of the Miocene Epoch. Meet enormous, exotic and now extinct creatures including Megalodon, the Columbian Mammth, and the Giant Tooth Bird who lived during a time when Santa Barbara was submerged underwater and humans did yet exist.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 25, 2015 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org