Colossal Fossil Festival

July 25, 2015 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

A family festival celebrating colossal creatures of the Miocene Epoch.  Meet enormous, exotic and now extinct creatures including Megalodon, the Columbian Mammth, and the Giant Tooth Bird who lived during a time when Santa Barbara was submerged underwater and humans did yet exist.

 

  Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
  http://www.sbnature.org
 
 
 