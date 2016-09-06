Calendar » Colvin & Earle

September 6, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

As Colvin & Earle, longtime friends and admirers Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle have united to record their self-titled debut, a true standout in careers already filled with pinnacles and masterpieces. Few things can touch the magic of artists so in tune that they seem to be able to read each other’s minds. Colvin & Earle live is a prime showcase for their inimitable vocals, mesmerizing guitar playing and witty storytelling. The evening promises to be a rich and inspiring musical experience as the pair share the stage performing songs from their new album and extensive catalogues as well as some of their favorite songs by other classic songwriters.