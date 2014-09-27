Calendar » Combustion Live presents christopher Titus

September 27, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Known as one of the best and most prolific comedians working today, Christopher Titus brings his newest one-man show,The Angry Pursuit of Happiness, to the Lobero Theater. The show takes the audience on a wild ride from Titus’ solution to the world’s problems, to his ‘me-logy,’ where Titus gives his own eulogy. Titus is also known from his Fox tv show, ‘Titus,’ ABC’s ‘Big Shots,’ and most recently, ‘Pawnography’ on the History Channel.

Both shows at the Lobero will be a live taping for television.