Calendar » Comedy Club for Teens

January 12, 2015 from 4:15pm - 5:15pm

Want to learn what it takes to be a comedian? Then Comedy Club for Teens, for grades 7-12, is the place for you! This class will bring out the natural comedian in you as you develop your comedic act and perform in front of live audiences.

Teens perform at the JCC's quarterly All-Star Comedy Nights which feature professional comedians from the L.A. area as well as at special teen-only club nights and other public performances around town.

Comedy Club for Teens Every Monday from 4:15-5:15pm at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center FREE!