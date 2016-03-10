Calendar » Comedy for a Cure

March 10, 2016 from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Along Comes Hope presents “Comedy for a Cure” featuring Andrew Kennedy on Thursday, March 10th at the San Luis Obispo Country Club at:

255 Country Club Dr, San Luis Obispo, 93401

The night will start with a reception at 6:30 p.m. with the comedy show ending at 9:00 p.m.

The tickets for “Comedy for a Cure” are $45 and includes pizza, popcorn, a drink ticket for beer or wine and an opportunity to take fun photos in a photobooth. There will be raffle tickets for purchase upon arrival with prizes from local businesses all around San Luis Obispo.