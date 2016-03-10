Comedy for a Cure
Along Comes Hope presents “Comedy for a Cure” featuring Andrew Kennedy on Thursday, March 10th at the San Luis Obispo Country Club at:
255 Country Club Dr, San Luis Obispo, 93401
The night will start with a reception at 6:30 p.m. with the comedy show ending at 9:00 p.m.
The tickets for “Comedy for a Cure” are $45 and includes pizza, popcorn, a drink ticket for beer or wine and an opportunity to take fun photos in a photobooth. There will be raffle tickets for purchase upon arrival with prizes from local businesses all around San Luis Obispo.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Along Comes Hope
- Starts: March 10, 2016 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: $45
- Location: San Luis Obispo Country Club
- Website: http://www.alongcomeshope.com/events/comedy
- Sponsors: Along Comes Hope