Comedy Hideaway NYE 2018 Special Event Show
Ring-in the New Year with Laughter! Stand-Up Comedy with headliners from HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix. We have sold out the last 4 years in a row, this year promises to be the best yet!
Headliner: Todd Glass (Netflix, Comedy Central, CBS, NBC)
7PM, 10PM shows at the beautiful New Vic Theatre
33 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
(805) 364-2999 • www.SBcomedy.com
Ages 21+, full bar during the show.
Also featuring:
Dana Moon (Fox, MTV, Oxygen)
Andrey Belikov (Fox, Showtime, Comedy Hideaway)
Maximilian Robert Lockwood (World Series of Comedy, Comedy Hideaway)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Comedy Hideaway, New Vic Theatre
- Starts: December 31, 2017 6pm - 1am
- Price: $30-$70VIP
- Location: New Vic Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara
- Website: sbcomedy.eventbrite.com
