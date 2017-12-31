Calendar » Comedy Hideaway NYE 2018 Special Event Show

December 31, 2017 from 6pm - 1am

Ring-in the New Year with Laughter! Stand-Up Comedy with headliners from HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix. We have sold out the last 4 years in a row, this year promises to be the best yet!

Headliner: Todd Glass (Netflix, Comedy Central, CBS, NBC)

7PM, 10PM shows at the beautiful New Vic Theatre

33 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 364-2999 • www.SBcomedy.com

Ages 21+, full bar during the show.

Also featuring:

Dana Moon (Fox, MTV, Oxygen)

Andrey Belikov (Fox, Showtime, Comedy Hideaway)

Maximilian Robert Lockwood (World Series of Comedy, Comedy Hideaway)