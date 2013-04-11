Calendar » COMEDY HIDEAWAY with National TV Headliner (Discount Tix)

April 11, 2013 from 7:30pm

Every Thursday at 730pm & 10pm Comedy Hideaway Showroom Inside of Petrini's (Near Trader Joes) 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, CA. 93117



Santa Barbara's own Comedy Hideaway is back and better than ever! Every week we bring you professional comedians with credits from HBO, Comedy Central and NBC.



Use the code "nooz" at SBcomedy.com to get an exclusive discount on tickets! (Located on the right below the ticket field).

Check SBcomedy.com for the latest info.