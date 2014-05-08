Calendar » Comic Relief Santa Barbara

May 8, 2014 from 6pm; 9pm

Experience the healing power of laughter at Comic Relief Santa Barbara- an evening to benefit New Beginnings Counseling Center.

The inaugural event in Santa Barbara will feature Greg Otto, Karen Rontowski and Cary Odes. For more than 30 years, Greg Otto has appeared all over the world in 60 countries on five continents entertaining at venues such as the Mirage, MGM Grand, and the Comedy Store. Otto has appeared on many television shows including Evening at the Improv, Comedy Central, A&E, Showtime, and Newhart and has shared the stage with Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Dennis Miller, Jerry Seinfeld, and many others. From the Late Show with David Letterman to Sirius Satellite Radio, Karen Rontowski has a stand-up career that spans over 20 years and includes performances on Comedy Central, Live at Gotham, and Comics Unleashed. Rontowski has opened for such show biz legends as Bob Hope, Ray Charles and David Brenner and she is a regular on the Bob and Tom Radio Show. Odes' television credits include Melrose Place and Touched By An Angel. Odes studied at Second City with improv legend Del Close and then toured the country doing stand-up for more than ten years. Odes now runs The Standup Workshop in LA.

Thursday May 8th at Soho Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. The first seating is at 6 pm and includes dinner and a drink -$125 per person. The second seating is at 9 pm and includes 2 drinks -$45 per person. Two shows each with 3 comedians! Buy your tax deductible tickets now at http://sbnbcc.org/comic-relief.htm or by calling (805) 963 7777 ext. 112.