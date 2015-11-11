Calendar » Coming To Light with Filmmaker Anne Makepeace

November 11, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Coming to Light tells the dramatic story of Edward S. Curtis, a complicated, passionate, self-educated pioneer and visionary artist who set out in 1900 to document traditional Indian life before it was gone. Maximus Gallery Exhibit tour, a film screening in Fleischmann Auditorium, and Q&A with filmmaker Anne Makepeace. Members $8; non-members $12. (i) [email protected] or call 805-682-4711, ext. 170

FREE admission for Veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day. Please RSVP to Sarah at 805-682-4711, ext. 110