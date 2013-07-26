Calendar » Commercial Diving Hall of Fame Trophy Opening Reception

July 26, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

On Friday, July 26th the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will open a new exhibit, the Commercial Diving Hall of Fame Trophy. The opening reception, from 5:30 to 7:30, is sponsored by the Association of Diving Contractors International, and is free to the public. The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which serves as the West Coast home of the Historical Diving Society, is proud to once again display this memorial to those who pioneered the deep-water commercial diving industry. Santa Barbara is recognized worldwide as the birthplace of deep-water commercial diving, and continues to be the leading supplier of commercial diving helmets, led by local companies such as Dive Systems International. Many of the 58 inductees listed on the trophy lived or worked in Santa Barbara, including Bev Morgan, Bob Kirby, Bob Ratcliffe, Lad Handelman, Hugh Dan Wilson, Murray Black, and Walter “Whitey” Stephens. The trophy, which is capped by a beautiful Mark V diving helmet, honors divers from all walks of life and represents men and women who have made a recognized and lasting contribution to commercial diving throughout their lifetime.