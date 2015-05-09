Common Ground
Three dance companies, one stage, infinite possibilities.
Three diverse dance companies find common ground in an evening of cutting-edge contemporary dance. State Street Ballet, Detroit's Eisenhower Dance, and Santa Barbara Dance Theater come together for the first time in a World Premiere performance choreographed by award-winning dance maker Edgar Zendejas. This one-night-only event also showcases distinctive works from each company, woven together by themes that explore change, human connection, cycles of life, and the strength of the human condition.
Choreography: Edgar Zendejas, Christopher Pilafian, William Soleau, Gina Patterson
Music: Max Richter, Rachmaninoff, Chris Fossek, Armand Amar
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: LeilaDrake
- Starts: May 9, 2015 7:30pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $35-$103, Discounts Available for Students, Children, and Groups
- Location: The Granada Theatre
- Website: http://forum.statestreetballet.com/index.php?id=239