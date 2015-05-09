Calendar » Common Ground

May 9, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Three dance companies, one stage, infinite possibilities.

Three diverse dance companies find common ground in an evening of cutting-edge contemporary dance. State Street Ballet, Detroit's Eisenhower Dance, and Santa Barbara Dance Theater come together for the first time in a World Premiere performance choreographed by award-winning dance maker Edgar Zendejas. This one-night-only event also showcases distinctive works from each company, woven together by themes that explore change, human connection, cycles of life, and the strength of the human condition.

Choreography: Edgar Zendejas, Christopher Pilafian, William Soleau, Gina Patterson

Music: Max Richter, Rachmaninoff, Chris Fossek, Armand Amar