Calendar » Community-wide and Celebration of Local Five Wishes®

April 24, 2012 from 5:00p.m.

Join The Alliance for Living and Dying Well for the second annual Community-Wide Gathering and Celebration of the Five Wishes®, an easy-to-use advance health care directive. The Alliance for Living and Dying Well, the collaborative effort of Santa Barbara County organizations concerned with quality of end of life care, is providing supportive opportunities for community members to have the conversations necessary to complete useful and meaningful Advance Health Care Directives. The Alliance is utilizing the Five Wishes document as a guide for these very important conversations with loved ones and doctors.