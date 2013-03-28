Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Community Action Champions Dinner

March 28, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Community Action Champions Dinner

This the the Community Action Commission's annual gala at which a select few are honored for their contributions to the community.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Last year's sponsors included Santa Maria Energy, Santa Maria Pacific, Chapman Associates, BB&H Benefit Designs, Sysco
  • Starts: March 28, 2013 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: $125
  • Location: Santa Ynez Valley Marriott
  • Website: http://www.cacsb.com
  • Sponsors: Last year's sponsors included Santa Maria Energy, Santa Maria Pacific, Chapman Associates, BB&H Benefit Designs, Sysco
 
 
 