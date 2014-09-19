Calendar » Community Breakfast-United Boys & Girls Clubs of SB County

September 19, 2014 from 7:30AM - 9:30AM

Please join us for our 10th Annual Community Breakfast!!!

- Fess Parker Doubletree Resort 7:30 AM-

Keynote Speakers: Jeff Henley, Chairman, Oracle Corporation & Board of Governors, National Boys and Girls Clubs of America,

Ben Howland, Celebrity Basketball Coach.

Esteemed and dynamic speakers, celebrating and focusing on the youth members of our clubs.

Please contact us for a reservation and information regarding corporate sponsorship (805)681-1315 or email [email protected]

