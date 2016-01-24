Community Centennial Celebration
January 24, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will celebrate its 100th birthday and a century of providing science and nature education to generations of visitors, from toddlers to seniors. The Community Centennial Celebration will include free Museum admission for every visitor as well as a slice of birthday cake at 2 PM.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: January 24, 2016 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 2559 Puesta Del Sol Santa Barbara, CA 93105