Community Cocktail for a Cause: A Thomas Fire Benefit

January 20, 2018 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Let's come together as a community and kick off 2018. Sip your favorite cocktail on the Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop at a fundraising event featuring music and dancing by the fabulous DJ Darla Bea, a cocktail competition with favorite local bartenders and a great raffle to benefit United Way of Santa Barbara's Thomas Fire Fund. Tickets can be bought on NIGHTOUT.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Kimpton Canary Hotel
  • Starts: January 20, 2018 7:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Price: $120
  • Location: Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop 31 W Carrillo St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Sponsors: Kimpton Canary Hotel
 
 
 