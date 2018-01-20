Calendar » Community Cocktail for a Cause: A Thomas Fire Benefit

January 20, 2018 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Let's come together as a community and kick off 2018. Sip your favorite cocktail on the Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop at a fundraising event featuring music and dancing by the fabulous DJ Darla Bea, a cocktail competition with favorite local bartenders and a great raffle to benefit United Way of Santa Barbara's Thomas Fire Fund. Tickets can be bought on NIGHTOUT.