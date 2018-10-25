Thursday, October 25 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Community Cocktails for a Cause

October 25, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
This is an exciting fundraiser event that Kimpton Canary is hosting next Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. called Community Cocktails for a Cause.

Timed with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Canary hotel’s fundraiser event will donate 100 percent of ticket proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Center. The fundraiser will feature a variety of craft cocktails samples from participating bars, a friendly competition between the bartenders, small bites from Finch & Fork restaurant, and music by the award-winning Santa Barbara DJ, Darla Bea.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara, Breast Cancer Research Center, Finch & Fork Restaurant
  • Starts: October 25, 2018 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
  • Price: $100
  • Location: Canary Hotel 31 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: https://nightout.com/events/cocktails-for-a-cause-pink-sunset-soiree/tickets
