Calendar » Community Cocktails for a Cause

October 25, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

This is an exciting fundraiser event that Kimpton Canary is hosting next Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. called Community Cocktails for a Cause.

Timed with October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Canary hotel’s fundraiser event will donate 100 percent of ticket proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Center. The fundraiser will feature a variety of craft cocktails samples from participating bars, a friendly competition between the bartenders, small bites from Finch & Fork restaurant, and music by the award-winning Santa Barbara DJ, Darla Bea.