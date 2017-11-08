Calendar » Community Discussion

November 8, 2017 from 6:00 PM

Exactly a year after the controversial 2016 presidential elections, the country remains deeply polarized along ideological lines. Conversations about political matters is quite challenging, but much needed. People of color, women, queer folks, immigrants, and people with disabilities have experienced violence and systematic oppression as a direct result of ongoing rhetoric. In starting a new school year, we want to learn from you and ask not only how you’ve experienced this past year, but more importantly, how you’ve maintained your spirit of activism and resiliency. We want to showcase and learn from each-others radical resiliency. Join us for a community call-in as we touch base and strategize.