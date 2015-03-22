Community Engagement Representatives: Call for Interns
Deadline: Sunday, March 22, 2015, midnight
MCASB’s Community Engagement Department is hosting a call for interns for Spring 2015 (April – July)!
Are you an art enthusiast who loves talking about contemporary culture? Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in a museum? Would you love behind-the-scenes access to all of MCASB’s programming and events? Check out the Community Engagement Internship description and application requirements at mcasantabarbara.org/employment, or contact Kelsey Rieger at [email protected] with any questions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 22, 2015 Midnight
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/employment