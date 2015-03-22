Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

Community Engagement Representatives: Call for Interns

March 22, 2015 from Midnight

MCASB’s Community Engagement Department is hosting a call for interns for Spring 2015 (April – July)!

 

Are you an art enthusiast who loves talking about contemporary culture? Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in a museum? Would you love behind-the-scenes access to all of MCASB’s programming and events? Check out the Community Engagement Internship description and application requirements at mcasantabarbara.org/employment, or contact Kelsey Rieger at [email protected] with any questions.

 

All applications must be received by March 22, 2015 at midnight.

 

