COMMUNITY FORUM   Immigration: Update on what is happening in Santa Barbara County

November 15, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

The League of Women Voters takes the position that immigration policies should promote reunification of immediate families; meet economic, business and employment needs of the United States; and be responsive to those facing political persecution or humanitarian crises.

What is the current situation in Santa Barbara? This forum will update immigration actions and policies currently in place. Invited speakers are: Frank Rodriguez, Santa Barbara Organizer of CAUSE; Diane Martinez, Director of Immigrant Hope; Bill Brown, Sheriff-Coroner of Santa Barbara County; and Marcos Vargas, Executive Director of Fund for Santa Barbara.

Further, the League of Women Voters supports:

Qualified persons entering the United States on student visas

Fair treatment under the law for all persons

Federal immigration law that provides for an efficient, expeditious system (with minimum or no back logs) for legal entry of immigrants into the United States

To complement these goals the League supports federal policies to improve economies, education, job opportunities and living conditions in nations with large emigrating populations. In transition to a reformed system, the League supports provision for unauthorized immigrants already in the country to earn legal status.

The community forum is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins, Sound Systems

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Bring a brown bag lunch

Handicapped Accessibility is now available from the Public Garage accessed from Anacapa Street next to the Library. Spanish translation will be available at TVSB & LWVSB websites.