January 16, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

What is a real community, and how can one be developed? Are there harmful communities? What is health, and how should it be described? How can the multiple dimensions of health be nourished and sustained? Can an individual be healthy without participation in and support from a community? Are there universal values that can be shared and used to promote healthy lives and vibrant communities? Does cultural diversity help or hinder the development of universality and of healthy communities?



These and other questions will be explored in the opening program for 2016 at the Institute. Three speakers will introduce core ideas embedded in the theme for the year: Community, Health and Universality. Contributions from seminar participants will be welcome.

Location:

Institute of World Culture

Concord House

1407 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Readings will be posted on the Institute website a week before the seminar.

This event is free but donations are very much appreciated.