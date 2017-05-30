Calendar » Community Interpreter Certificate Info Session

May 30, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara and Just Communities offers a 15-unit Community Interpreter Certificate that can be completed in 9 months. Learn interpretation skills, interpretation and translation business planning, and interpreter self-care that can be used in many professional and social service settings. Ideal for bilingual and multilingual individuals.

RSVP for the May 30 info session. Room 124.

For more information, visit: Community Interpreter Certificate.